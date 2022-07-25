Kyle Shanahan Has A Telling Comment About Jimmy Garoppolo's Future

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After an offseason of uncertainty, Kyle Shanahan has finally cleared the air.

The San Francisco 49ers indeed appear to be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo to enter the Trey Lance era.

During a podcast with Tim Kawakami this Monday, Shanahan revealed he knew last year that the team was going to hand the reins over to Lance this upcoming season.

“We had an awesome run with Jimmy. It was great," he said. "But when you have a salary cap… This is a decision we made last year. And Jimmy gave Trey the year we thought he needed.”

With that being said, Shanahan is expecting Garoppolo to show up for training camp on Tuesday to get a physical.

That's an important step in the 49ers' plan to eventually trade the veteran quarterback.

"Kyle Shanahan is expecting to see Jimmy Garoppolo at training camp Tuesday when 49ers players report for their physical (said on TK Show that I just RT’d)," added David Lombardi.

Talk about an awkward reunion.

Garoppolo has handled this entire situation with class, but it's going to be tough for him to be out there tomorrow with Lance running the ones.

Buckle up, 49ers fans. The team will have a new starting quarterback this upcoming season.