Kyle Shanahan Has Bold Comment On QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo were just one quarter away from hoisting the 49ers’ sixth Super Bowl trophy. But with Garoppolo now in his prime, Shanahan believes that it won’t be their last chance to win one.

In a recent interview with the media, Shanahan declares that the two of them are aiming to create sustained success on the level of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in New England. Shanahan said that it’s Garoppolo’s goal to be one of the best quarterbacks ever, and believes he can be that.

“When you have to talk to Jimmy about one of the best quarterbacks of all time being available, I know Jimmy has a goal to be that,” Shanahan said, per NBCSports.com. “I know Jimmy. I believe Jimmy has the ability to be that and that’s what both of us are going for. If we can get him there and he has the ability to do it, we’re going to be pretty happy with who we have for a long time.”

Garoppolo is already coming off one of the best regular season campaigns in 49ers history. He completed 69.1-percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns. All three of those marks were top ten for a single season in team history.

Not bad for his first full season as a starting quarterback.

Garoppolo has also proven to be a bonafide winner. He is 19-5 as a starter since joining the team in 2017.

Given that the 49ers are still largely a young team with tons of talent and great coaching, we could be nearing the start of a new San Francisco dynasty.

Will Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo make it to another Super Bowl?