Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deebo Samuel

Even though Deebo Samuel reportedly requested a trade and wants out of San Francisco, the 49ers wide receiver showed up for mandatory minicamp today.

Samuel did not participate in the session, but him being there is a welcome sign for San Francisco fans.

Despite the reported animosity between Samuel and the organization, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that his personal relationship with the All-Pro wideout is in a good place.

“I think it’s always been alright,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know we go through the business part of this league and things like that. But I don’t think the relationship was ever too far away to not get it back to normal. And I think we’re working on that. Anytime you’re away from each other for a while, that’s always harder. But it’s good to get him back in here and start getting him around the guys again.”

Shanahan added that his interactions with Samuel have always been solid, even if the former second-round pick took to social media to express his frustrations.

“I think of a relationship with someone, that has to do with him and me — not statements, not Instagram, not people repeating stuff,” Shanahan said. “It has to do with the words that are coming out of my mouth to a man and him back to me and nothing else. And that’s never been a problem with me and him.”

We'll see if Samuel's presence today is actually a good omen for his future with the 49ers, or if he still wants to be traded if contract talks don't work out.