Kyle Shanahan Has Cryptic Message Before Thursday Night

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have the third pick but are the first team making a selection no one is really sure about. Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t making it any easier to figure out though.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Shanahan was asked if the 49ers know who they’re taking with that third pick. But Shanahan cryptically replied “maybe-maybe not.”

“Do we know exactly who we want? Maybe. Probably. Maybe not,” Shanahan said.

But while Shanahan was pretty cryptic on who the 49ers are taking, he was much less cryptic on what kind of player they’re taking. He pretty much stated from the get-go that the 49ers are targeting a starting quarterback.

And they’ll pretty much only be able to get one with that No. 3 overall pick.

.@Eric_Branch asks Shanahan if Jimmy G will be on the roster on Sunday. Kyle defers by saying any of us could die before then so …. Dark, man. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) April 26, 2021

Kyle Shanahan: "We could have sat there at 12, and waited which one came to us, if one did. … But we made a decision that we felt we needed to get a starting QB. We wanted to dicatate it. We'll get the one that we feel is best for us." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2021

Kyle Shanahan then spent a few questions pretty much throwing incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo under the bus. He cited Garoppolo’s injuries and wouldn’t commit to him being on the roster this season.

The San Francisco 49ers paid the Miami Dolphins a small fortune in draft capital to move up from 12th to 3rd. With the Jacksonville Jaguars slated to pick Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets to pick Zach Wilson, that leaves a handful of strong options for the 49ers.

Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance are all believed to be on San Francisco’s radar. But we’ll find out who the chosen one is soon enough.

Who do you think the 49ers take at No. 3?