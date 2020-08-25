Kyle Shanahan Has Direct Response To Earl Thomas Rumors

Earl Thomas’ tenure abruptly ended over the weekend, when the Baltimore Ravens released him because of conduct detrimental to the team. Since the All-Pro safety reached the open market, there have been plenty of questions as to where he’ll land.

Last season, Thomas had 49 tackles and two interceptions. His days of being the top safety in the NFL are over, but he’s still a game-changer due to his ability to force turnovers.

Plenty of secondaries would improve by adding Thomas, no one can deny that. On the other hand, there are some serious character concerns about him.

One landing spot we can cross off the list for Thomas is San Francisco. Earlier today, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team isn’t interested in signing Thomas.

Kyle Shanahan told reporters today, nothing against Earl Thomas, but we weren’t interested. We have our team. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 25, 2020

San Francisco currently has a solid duo at safety in Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward.

It would’ve been interesting to see Thomas on the 49ers for multiple reasons.

For starters, Thomas would have the chance to get revenge on the Seattle Seahawks twice per season. Secondly, he’d be able to reunite with one of his former teammates in Richard Sherman. Judging off his recent tweet, he would’ve loved the chance to play alongside Thomas once again.

“It’s really sad how things have played out for a man who is like a brother to me,” Sherman wrote. “Just know that when Earl Thomas gets back on the grass he will be out to make a point! Still one of the best in this league and I look forward to him being able to prove it again.”