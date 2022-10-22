Kyle Shanahan Has Hilarious Reaction To Christian McCaffrey Trade

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Never let it be said that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't have a good sense of humor.

Speaking to the media on Friday following the team's acquisition star running back Christian McCaffrey, Shanahan was asked about the team passing on him in the 2017 NFL Draft. His response was priceless.

"I told Christian this was our plan all along. We wanted to build a D-line first and then add him five-and-a-half years later," Shanahan joked.

Shanahan and the 49ers infamously took defensive end Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 overall pick in that draft. McCaffrey went to the Carolina Panthers five picks later. Thomas lasted four years and 48 games before being traded, recording just six sacks in that span.

McCaffrey has since become one of the NFL's best receiving backs.

The San Francisco 49ers traded a handful of Day 2 and Day 3 NFL Draft picks to bring Christian McCaffrey into the fold. The move turned a position of relative weakness into a potential strength depending on how quickly McCaffrey adjusts to his new team.

McCaffrey has had five straight games with over 100 yards from scrimmage. He leads the Carolina Panthers in every offensive category through six games.

If he can continue that level of production in San Francisco, he might just be the final piece of a championship puzzle.

Will Christian McCaffrey continue to ball out for the 49ers?