Kyle Shanahan Has Hilarious Response To Mike McDaniel's Gross Admission

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

From 2017-21, Miami Dolphins head coach was an assistant under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

This week, McDaniel disgustingly admitted that at times with the 49ers, he would go from gameday until "almost Wednesday" without showering as he performed his duties as an assistant.

Tonight, Shanahan, McDaniel's former boss, confirmed the young coach's story in hilarious fashion.

'He's definitely not lying. That's accurate," Shanahan said during a radio appearance this evening.

Thankfully, McDaniel says he no longer practices such questionable hygiene now that he's running his own program in Miami.

The 39-year-old head coach says because he has to meet with so many different people within the organization on a daily basis, it would be too "obvious" if he didn't shower regularly.

Good to know, Mike.