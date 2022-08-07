Kyle Shanahan Has Honest Reaction On Brandon Aiyuk's Supposed Improvement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have been waiting on 49ers' first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk to reach his potential. Could this finally be the year?

Aiyuk has garnered plenty of praise throughout training camp thus far. Several reports indicate he is turning into a true star at the wide receiver position. Only time will tell.

However, Kyle Shanahan is buying the Aiyuk stock ahead of the 2022 season. He's been very impressed with what he's seen from the ASU alum so far in practice.

“He’s developing in all the stuff he needed to do to get better,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “He comes off the ball every play, he runs full speed every play, he’s not slow-playing stuff anymore. He’s not sitting there and fighting with guys with his hands. He’s doing it with his feet, with his hips, creating edges by running, breaking down. If you want to get open in this league, you have to be so violent on how you run and putting your knees into the ground and everything. And that’s hard on guys a lot. They do that like three days in a row, and sometimes they have to take a week off. That’s why it’s so crucial how these guys prepare. And it’s hard when we’re not around him, but B.A., he did it all when he was away from us, he did it all throughout OTAs and his body can handle everything he’s doing and that’s why he is getting better right now.”

The 49ers have committed to helping turn Brandon Aiyuk into a star in this league. It appears Aiyuk is now committing back.

Aiyuk caught 56 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. If he takes a step forward the Niners' offense is going to be scary good.