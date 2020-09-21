Kyle Shanahan Has New Update On QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are a battered team right now, but the team has apparently gotten good news on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo left yesterday’s win over the New York Jets with an ankle injury and was replaced by Nick Mullens. This afternoon, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo avoided a severe sprain.

More notably, he could still play this coming Sunday against the New York Giants. Garoppolo had thrown a pair of touchdown passes before getting hurt and has tossed four TDs against no interceptions so far this season.

Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo’s high ankle sprain isn’t severe, he will be week to week and he has a chance to play Sunday vs. Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

Yesterday’s game was a bloodbath for a 49er team that was already banged up. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas appeared to suffer season-ending knee injuries, while several other players had to leave the game as well.

Afterwards, Shanahan and multiple players voiced their complaints about the turf at MetLife Stadium. San Francisco plays there again this week.

The full list of yesterday’s carnage is below. Making matters worse is the fact that the MRI truck the team enlisted to meet them broke down.

Kyle Shanahan said #49ers' MRI truck broke, so their MRIs are behind: Jimmy Garoppolo – high-ankle sprain, not ruled out

Mostert – MCL sprain, likely won't play Sunday

Tevin Coleman – knee sprain

D.J. Jones – ankle injury

Dre Greenlaw – thigh contusion

Waiting on Bosa/Thomas — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 21, 2020

The one positive for the 49ers is they might not need Garoppolo or any of these guys to beat an 0-2 Giants team that once again looks to be among the worst in the league.

However, San Francisco really can’t afford to suffer any more injuries considering how many of their guys are already sidelined.