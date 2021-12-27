Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment About 49ers Rookie QB Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo’s latest injury may open the door for Trey Lance to show what he can do as the San Francisco 49ers‘ starting quarterback.

On Monday afternoon, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury. The 49ers believe Garoppolo suffered the injury during their loss to the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night.

If Garoppolo can’t throw the football with enough zip, the 49ers will most likely name Lance their starter for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

While there are plenty of questions that need to be answered when it comes to Lance’s outlook as an NFL quarterback, Shanahan went out of his way to say the No. 3 overall pick is having a really strong month of practice.

“I think this last month with Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him,” Shanahan said, via 49ers WebZone. “He’s had a number of good days, and he’s had some bad days like most guys do. But as far as his consistency and stuff, I feel this last month has been his best.”

Lance has appeared in five games for the 49ers this season. In those appearances, the North Dakota State product has 354 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.

Though he hasn’t received a lot of playing time this year, Lance has already shown that he can be a lethal runner. So far, he has 137 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.

We’ll most likely get an extended look at Lance this Sunday.