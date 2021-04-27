Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Speculation About His Team’s Pick

With the first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft seemingly locked into place, all eyes have turned to the San Fransisco 49ers to see what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will do with the No. 3 overall selection.

Plenty of draft analysts and fans have opinions about which player, or rather quarterback, should come off the board at that spot, but the 49ers are doing their best to tune out the noise. Shanahan went as far as to say that it would be “irresponsible” for the organization to listen to outsiders in order to make their decision.

“It is so irresponsible to let something like that affect your decision,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “We do this for a living and people should be proud of us that we won’t let that affect our decision. And then it’s up to us to live with the consequences.”

As a part of an interesting press conference on Monday afternoon, Shanahan claimed that the 49ers felt like five quarterbacks would fit in San Fransisco and could be options at the No. 3 pick. Of course, two of those prospects, likely Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, will be off the board already, leaving Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance as the pool to choose from.

Kyle Shanahan: "Irresponsible" to listen to outside opinions on No. 3 pick. https://t.co/dFki2mpTWE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2021

Reports emerged prior to Shanahan’s Monday press conference that the Niners head coach preferred Jones, while the organization’s scouting department was leaning in the direction of Lance. At this point, it seems like the former Alabama quarterback is the frontrunner, but San Fransisco could surprise come Thursday.

Regardless of which player is selected, the 49ers have a lot riding on this pick. The franchise traded away significant draft capital to move up to No. 3, so the expectation is that Shanahan and Lynch will make the “right” decision.

Whatever conclusion the 49ers have reached will be revealed on Thursday night.