Ever since the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in last night’s draft, people have been wondering what comes next for current starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

When asked about this earlier in the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan had an interesting and controversial response, saying he wasn’t sure if Jimmy G “will be alive on Sunday.”

While he was presumably just trying to make a point about the unpredictable nature of the NFL, Shanahan’s comments weren’t exactly well received around the league. When asked about Jimmy Garoppolo after the draft on Thursday night, the Niners head coach showed remorse for the way his statement came off.

“First of all, I’m glad you asked about Jimmy. I totally bombed that on Monday,” Kyle Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I hated how that came off. I talked to Jimmy about it right away. I didn’t realize that when I did it. A person I have a relationship with who sometimes when he asks me what I think is a silly question, sometimes I mess with him back, and that’s kind of what I was doing. That was between me and that guy, had nothing to do with Jimmy when I said, I didn’t know if we’d be alive on Sunday. I was just trying not to get my typical answer of, ‘Guys, anybody can be traded if you get a bunch of ones, John should trade me, and I shouldn’t be here on Sunday.’”

“I bombed that on Monday.” – Kyle Shanahan’s comment on not being able to guarantee if Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the roster on Sunday — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) April 30, 2021

With their No. 3 overall selection last night, the 49ers picked up North Dakota State standout QB Trey Lance. Playing in only 17 games at the FCS level through his collegiate career, the inexperienced rookie will almost certainly start the season backing up Jimmy G in 2021 — if the former Super Bowl QB is around that is.

Kyle Shanahan says he expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be with the team next season, but that they’ll “play it by ear.”

“That’s the answer for every person on our team, but Jimmy’s situation is, if he isn’t here on Sunday, I would be disappointed because Jimmy is a quarterback who’s played one year and took us to a Super Bowl and played at a very high level. He’s had some unfortunate injuries, but I believe in Jimmy as a person and he’s shown what he can do on tape. Now, we made this move, so it’s obvious what I hope and what I believe in with this guy coming in, but it would be a very tough situation if Jimmy’s not on our team. I want Jimmy to be here and I want [Lance] to be brought along. I want to see how he does and if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition. I’d be excited about that if he showed he was ready for it and stuff, but we know where Jimmy’s at. He hasn’t played football in a year. He hasn’t been to an OTA. I’d love to get him out here. It’d be very hard for me to picture a situation [where] Jimmy’s not here on Sunday, because that would be, I think, very stressful for us because Jimmy is a very good player and I think we can win with him. So, we’ll play that by ear, but I expect Jimmy to be here, and I’d be surprised if he wasn’t.”

The quarterback room in San Francisco next year will certainly be an interesting one.

