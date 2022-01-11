Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Dan Quinn Very Clear

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet at AT&T Stadium in the first round of the postseason.

The storylines surrounding the matchup are seemingly endless. But one deserves significant attention. The NFC Wild Card showdown will pit Kyle Shanahan’s offense against Dan Quinn’s defense.

Shanahan and Quinn worked together in Atlanta when Shanahan was Quinn’s offensive coordinator. Quinn now serves as defensive coordinator for the Cowboys while Shanahan runs the show in San Francisco.

During his press conference on Monday, Shanahan spoke highly of his former boss.

“Dan Quinn is one of the best coaches I’ve been around,” Shanahan said. “One of the best people I’ve been around. I’ve got as much respect for him as anyone I’ve ever worked with. I haven’t jumped into it at a ton ye. It doesn’t surprised me how much he’s helped them this year. And they’ve got a real good one and I have a feeling he won’t be in that position very long.”

He’s probably right. Dan Quinn is going to be a head coach sooner or later. It could happen as soon as the Cowboys’ season comes to an end.

Quinn will have to try and contain a Kyle Shanahan offense that’s as physical there is in the NFL. It revolves around Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and the Niners’ rushing attack.

If the Cowboys can force Jimmy Garoppolo to beat them through the air, they should be in good shape.

The 49ers battle the Cowboys this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.