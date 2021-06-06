Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Missing Out On Julio Jones

The San Francisco 49ers were rumored to be in the mix for Julio Jones, but in the end, the star wide receiver won’t be reunited with Kyle Shanahan, his former offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

Instead, Jones is off to play for the Tennessee Titans, in exchange for a second round pick and fourth-round pick. At the very least, Shanahan won’t have to worry about the seven-time Pro Bowler being in the same conference anymore.

In fact, as Shanahan explained this afternoon, this is his second-most preferred outcome, behind actually getting to coach Jones again.

“It would’ve been a hell of a deal [having him with San Francisco], but my second favorite choice is that he’s in the AFC,” Shanahan told reporters on Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan says it “would’ve been a hell of a deal” to have Julio Jones with #49ers but “I’m very glad he’s in the AFC.”pic.twitter.com/VHkLlgjt4z — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 6, 2021

The Niners may not have Julio Jones, but they do have two promising young playmakers on the perimeter in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, not to mention All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Considering how well Shanahan is able to scheme guys open and the San Francisco passing attack seems to be in good shape heading into the season. As always, a lot will rest on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo staying healthy.