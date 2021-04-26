Kyle Shanahan Names Biggest Issue With Jimmy Garoppolo

In the past, Kyle Shanahan has been Jimmy Garoppolo‘s biggest defender. His tone changed during the 49ers’ pre-draft press conference on Monday, though. In fact, he may have unintentionally revealed Garoppolo’s days as San Francisco’s starter are in the books.

Talent isn’t the issue for Garoppolo. He’s not the most athletic or big-armed quarterback, but he’s pretty accurate and manages the Niners offense well. The overwhelming problem surrounding the veteran quarterback is his injury history.

Garoppolo has played just one full season during his four with the San Francisco 49ers. That’s right, just one. That won’t cut it in the NFL, and it’s the primary reason why Shanahan and the Niners are going after a quarterback with their No. 3 overall pick this coming Thursday.

Shanahan spoke candidly about Garoppolo during San Francisco’s pre-draft press conference on Monday. He went as far to say Garoppolo’s injuries are his biggest issue, which is true.

"The biggest thing for Jimmy is his injuries. It's happened 2 out of the last 3 years." – Shanahan — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) April 26, 2021

It’s pretty clear the 49ers are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, it’s just a matter of when.

Rumors are building suggesting the Niners could look to trade Garoppolo during the three days of the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco may also elect to keep him around for the 2021 season, though his cost may not be worth it.

Regardless, Garoppolo’s days as the 49ers’ starter are numbered. Kyle Shanahan made as much clear during his pre-draft press conference on Monday.