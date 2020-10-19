The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a bittersweet victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football yesterday. That 24-16 win was marred by a new ankle injury to running back Raheem Mostert.

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Mostert suffered a high ankle sprain in the win. As a result, he is set to go on injured reserve.

Sunday’s game against the Rams was Mostert’s second game back following another leg injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Jets. Shanahan used Mostert a lot, giving him 17 carries for a game-leading 65 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards.

But in the third quarter, Mostert left the game with his ankle injury and never returned. The 49ers offense was able to score one more time while the defense handled the rest en route to the win.

It’s a frustrating and sad end to what was expected to be a breakout season for the 49ers running back. The two sides struggled to agree on a new deal, and at one point Raheem Mostert requested a trade.

Cooler heads prevailed and he agreed to a new contract with the team in late-July. After the stellar postseason run Mostert had, he became a starter for the first time in his six-year career.

And just like that, his season is over. You hate to see a promising campaign end like that, especially in a year like this one.