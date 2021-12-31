Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Reporter’s Question Friday

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided a handful of updates on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb injury this week. Judging by his latest press conference, he’s tired of talking about this subject.

When asked about the details of Garoppolo’s injury this Friday, Shanahan responded, “I’m getting really close to never talking about injuries again.”

Talking about the same subject every single day can get annoying. On the other hand, reporters are probably just eager to learn more about the extent of Garoppolo’s injury and how much time he might miss because of it.

It was recently announced that Garoppolo is dealing with a grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament. His injury does not require surgery, but he has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

As of now, 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance is in line to start this weekend. In limited action this year, the No. 3 overall pick has 354 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.

The 49ers haven’t clinched a playoff berth yet, but that could happen soon. At the very least, a win over the Texans this Sunday would help out their playoff hopes.

We’ll find out very soon if Lance can give the 49ers’ offense a boost.