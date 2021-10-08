Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The door isn’t closed on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Garoppolo exited the second half of the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday with a calf injury. Trey Lance played the entirety of the second half, as a result. He completed 50 percent of his throws for 157 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 44 yards and an additional score on the ground.

The 49ers are planning on starting Lance this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. There’s still a possibility Garoppolo plays, though. It’ll all depend on whether or not he’s able to practice on Friday.

Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that Garoppolo wants to try and practice on Friday with hopes to play on Sunday.

“Jimmy told me he wants to give it a go tomorrow, so we’ll see him out on the practice field tomorrow,” Shanahan said on the Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks show, via 49ers WebZone. “If he looks good, then he’ll have a shot. If he can’t, then we’ll shut him down.”

It’s unlikely Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready to go by Sunday. But he may feel pressure to play to avoid losing his starting gig to the rookie.

Trey Lance is the future face of the San Francisco 49ers. It’s only a matter of when. Perhaps Sunday will be the passing of the torch.

Shanahan will adapt the playbook to Lance’s skill-set on Sunday if Garoppolo is unable to play against the Arizona Cardinals.