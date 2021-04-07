Kyle Shanahan Reportedly Plans To Watch 1 QB Before 2021 Draft

There’s been plenty of chatter surrounding the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft ever since the San Francisco 49ers acquired it from the Miami Dolphins. Everyone believes head coach Kyle Shanahan will select a quarterback, but no one is really sure who’ll be the pick.

Mac Jones appears to be the popular choice thus far, especially since he’s similar to Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan. However, the latest report seems to indicate that San Francisco hasn’t made a decision just yet.

Justin Fields’ agent, David Mulugheta, is reporting that Shanahan will be at Ohio State’s second pro day to watch the young signal-caller.

Shanahan wasn’t at Fields’ pro day last week because he was too busy in Tuscaloosa watching Jones. Next Wednesday though, he’ll get the chance to see what the Ohio State product can do on the field.

Per Justin Fields' agent, the plan right now is for Fields to throw again when Ohio State holds pro day No. 2 on April 14. Kyle Shanahan has signaled that the 49ers will be on hand. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 7, 2021

Fields and Shanahan actually have some history together since the latter trained the former at the QB Collective camp.

When asked about the 49ers having interest in him, Fields brought up what he learned from Shanahan during his short time with him.

“Just going back to the QB Collective, I remember coach Shanahan being a great coach, a great quarterback coach in terms of emphasizing keeping that base in the pocket,” Fields said. “He’s a great offensive-minded coach and arguably one of the best coaches in the league. It’s just an honor and a blessing to be in that position to be looked at by them, so I’m just grateful.”

We’ll find out on April 29 if Fields will be the pick for San Francisco.