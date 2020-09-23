Kyle Shanahan Provides Update On 49ers’ QB Situation For Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers picked up a costly win last weekend, as the team lost Nick Bosa, Tevin Coleman, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert and Solomon Thomas to injuries. Even though Garoppolo’s injury a severe one, it doesn’t sound like he’ll play this Sunday.

Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half against the Jets. He tried his best to fight off the pain and remain in the game, and to be honest he played extremely well considering that he wasn’t at 100 percent.

While the 49ers don’t expect Garoppolo’s absence from the field to be very long, head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t think his quarterback will be ready for action this weekend.

“Most likely Nick Mullens,” Shanahan said when asked who would be starting this Sunday against the Giants. “I mean, I’d be surprised if Jimmy [Garoppolo] is ready.”

Mullens completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 71 yards and an interception last weekend.

With a full week of preparation under his belt, Mullens should be much better equipped to handle the starting role this Sunday. Back in 2018, he threw for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight starts.

It would help Mullens if George Kittle can make his return to the gridiron this week. However, the coaching staff might want to keep him away from MetLife Stadium’s turf, which was the topic of several conversations following the 49ers-Jets game.