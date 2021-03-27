Kyle Shanahan is considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL despite not getting consistent production from his San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks. That could change though depending on what the 49ers do with their first-round pick in this year’s draft.

San Francisco pulled off a blockbuster trade with Miami on Friday, moving up to the No. 3 spot in the draft. Assuming that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are the first two players off the board, the 49ers could select Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

Now that San Francisco is in position to draft a dual-threat quarterback, an old quote from Shanahan is making the rounds on social media.

After the San Francisco 49ers fell short to the Bills this past December, Shanahan admit that he changed the way he evaluates the quarterback position. His new way of thinking might lead him to taking a versatile signal-caller in the draft, like Fields or Lance.

“Things change, people change,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports. “You start to see you can win football games with any type of quarterback as long as they are good enough and you can be good enough in hundreds of different ways. “So I evaluate quarterbacks in terms of trying to find people who can have a chance to be one of those elite-type guys and there’s lots of different ways to do it. You can see now there’s plenty of different ways, so I don’t think that’ll ever change.”

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright recently said that he thinks San Francisco will take Lance. The North Dakota State product looked sharp at his pro day back on March 12.

Shanahan has been successful with pocket passers, such as Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan. However, it’d be fun to see what he can do with a quarterback that can actually run the football.

Time will tell what Kyle Shanahan decides to do at the quarterback position, as the NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29.