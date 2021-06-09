Kyle Shanahan Reacts To What He’s Seen From Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo returned to a vastly different situation with the San Fransisco 49ers this spring after the organization drafted rookie Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. However, the 2020 starter seems to be doing his best to hold onto his job so far this offseason.

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo has had his best spring since joining the team during the 2017 season. He lauded his quarterback’s resilience as he returns from a high ankle sprain, saying that the 29-year-old has come back to the team healthy and ready to get to work.

“I think Jimmy came in great shape, locked in physically and mentally,” Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Shanahan’s faith in his veteran quarterback bodes well for a variety of reason. Even if Garoppolo hasn’t returned all the way to his 2019 form, he’ll at least be well-positioned to tutor Lance, making for a strong position room in San Fransisco.

Garoppolo has had an up-and-down ride in his three and a half years with the 49ers. Just two seasons ago, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl berth, while throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2020, prior to hitting the injured reserve list, he racked up just 1,064 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

Back in May, Shanahan maintained that Garoppolo will be the 49ers starter when the time comes to take the field in Week 1. The team’s quarterback competition will certainly be one to watch as the regular season approaches as Lance has gotten rave reviews so far this offseason.

For Garoppolo, the focus will remain on staying healthy and trying to improve. He still has plenty of playing days ahead of him, provided he’s able to stay on the field and make an impact.