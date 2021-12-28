Kyle Shanahan Reacts To John Lynch’s Twitter Mistake

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch found himself needing to apologize over the weekend after a blunder on Twitter saw him like a disparaging tweet about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Despite the supposed mistake, the Niners GM got the full support of his head coach on Monday.

Kyle Shanahan issued a defense of Lynch in his latest press conference. The 49ers head coach said that the executive couldn’t have like the tweet – that read “Leave Jimmy in Nashville” – intentionally.

Shanahan also used the error as an explanation of why he doesn’t use social media.

“I don’t think anyone in the building who knows John thinks he did that (intentionally). They’re probably wondering how he did it. That’s why I don’t have stuff (Twitter) like that,” Shanhan said, via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Kyle Shanahan on John Lynch #LikedTweetGate: "I don't think anyone in the building who knows John thinks he did that (intentionally). They're probably wondering how he did it. That's why I don't have stuff (Twitter) like that." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 27, 2021

Lynch already apologized for the errant like himself, saying that he unknowingly like the tweet about Garoppolo while in Christmas Eve Mass.

“Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet,” Lynch explained on Twitter. “Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

While the 49ers general manager probably did make a honest mistake, the timing of the like on Twitter was awfully coincidental. Garoppolo labored in the second half against the Titans last Thurday, a day before Christmas Eve, and the 49ers coughed up an early lead, losing 20-17.

The Niners starting quarterback might’ve had a good reason for his late-game struggles. On Monday, Shanahan revealed that Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury during the loss and may miss this upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Reports indicated that the 30-year-old veteran fractured a bone in his thumb and suffered a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament.

Although Lynch and Shanahan might still believe in Garoppolo, the 49ers may have to turn elsewhere for a quarterback this weekend.