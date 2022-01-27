Kyle Shanahan Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Criticism

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the recent target of criticism following his team’s nail-biting victory over the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Although the Niners managed to come out on top, many have questions about whether or not the 30-year-old is the right player to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl.

Since the criticism ramped up over the last couple days, members of the 49ers have rushed to the defense of their quarterback. The latest to do so is head coach Kyle Shanahan.

During a media session on Thursday, Shanahan was asked about the recent critiques of Garoppolo. The head coach echoed what many within the organization have said, explaining that the quarterback is one of the main reasons that 49ers have gotten to the NFC Championship Game.

“I’m glad they’re sticking up for him, because what they say is the truth. Jimmy (Garoppolo) is one of the main reasons we’re here,” Shanahan said, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Shanahan is referencing how other 49ers’ players have rallied around their quarterback this week. Many of Garoppolo’s teammates, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel, have rushed to defend him ahead of this Sunday’s meeting with the Rams.

“Kraxy how y’all have so much to say about our quarterback…. Check His Win Percentage…. Okay I’ll Wait. Pure Winner @JimmyG_10,” Samuel said on Twitter.

Garoppolo may have his faults and his play hasn’t been flawless this postseason, but he’s always found a way to win game with the Niners. As San Francisco’s starting quarterback, he’s gone 45-18.

Garoppolo will try to turn the criticism of him into fuel this weekend. Should he play well against the Rams, the 49ers could find themselves playing for a Super Bowl in a few weeks time.