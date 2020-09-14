Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Bad Week 1 Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t exactly play his best game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Bad throws doomed the Niners as they tried to come back late in the fourth quarter in the 24-20 loss.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was less than thrilled to see that the same mistakes that cost his team in Super Bowl LIV were still rearing their heads. Speaking to the media, Shanahan said bluntly that Garoppolo has to play better. However, Shanahan also took responsibility too.

“Yeah, he had some good plays in there, but just like the entire offense, just missed a number of opportunities that it was going to take to win that game,” Shanahan said. “We had a couple there, but he’s got to play better. We’ve all got to play better on offense, especially, and it starts with me.”

In fairness to Garoppolo, he did manage to at least play mistake free. He finished the game 19-of-33 for 259 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers and a 103.0 passer rating.

The defense also could have done a little better. They allowed 410 total yards, gave up 50-percent of third-down conversions and could only sack Kyler Murray twice.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after season-opening loss: Jimmy Garoppolo has "gotta play better"https://t.co/1WseiqnPNd pic.twitter.com/oftWEhQD6f — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 14, 2020

Shanahan, Garoppolo and the 49ers should be able to get back on track in Week 2 against the New York Jets. Despite having to travel to the East Coast, the 49ers are heavily favored after Jets’ abysmal performance in Week 1.

San Francisco should be able to turn it around quickly with their schedule. But getting back to the Super Bowl will be tough if Garoppolo can’t get back to his 2019 form.

Can Jimmy Garoppolo lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl this year?