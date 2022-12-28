Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Raiders Benching Derek Carr Before Game vs. 49ers

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When the 49ers face the Raiders this Sunday, they won't have to worry about slowing down Derek Carr. That's because he's being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

Carr struggled last week against the Steelers, tossing three interceptions in a 13-10 loss.

Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that he sees the last two weeks as an opportunity to see what Stidham can do in his offense.

Even though Stidham is an unproven quarterback, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won't overlook the Raiders this weekend.

“I see some great players who can beat you,” Shanahan said. “That’s why I think they’ve had a chance in so many games this year, and they have been close. There’s just a few [plays] — the ball bouncing a different way — to being locked in as a playoff team right now.

“I know they’re sitting down their quarterback, who I think is a real good player, but they also got three big-time weapons there on offense. Their defensive end in [Maxx] Crosby is playing as, probably, the second-best defensive player in the league, at least that I’ve seen this year. I think he’s been unbelievable. So they’ve got some guys that can wreck games, so you better be on your stuff regardless.”

Shanahan isn't wrong about the Raiders losing close games. They have just one double-digit loss this season.

The 49ers and Raiders will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.