Kyle Shanahan Reacts To The 49ers Moving To Arizona

Just to put into perspective how weird this year has been, the San Francisco 49ers will play their next two home games in Arizona.

Last week, Santa Clara County announced a three-week ban on contact sports due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. This includes professional sports team, which is why the 49ers had to pack their bags and relocate to Arizona.

San Francisco’s next two games will be played at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Initially, Shanahan called out Santa Clara County for leaving the 49ers in the dark regarding this situation. However, he doesn’t seem too bothered by the team’s new home.

“I like the stadium. Seems nice, clean,” Shanahan said, via The Mercury News. “Glad there’s not Cardinals fans in there when we’re the home team. The field’s fast. Have always like that. And it’s nice weather. It’s as good of a situation we can have. I’m pumped they’ve made it so convenient for us.”

San Francisco will take on Buffalo and Washington at “home” the next two weeks, and then it’ll battle Arizona on the road. In other words, the 49ers will play their next three games at State Farm Stadium.

The 49ers could technically return to Levi’s Stadium for the season finale, but that’s only if Santa Clara doesn’t extend its ban on contact sports.

Regardless, Shanahan is expecting to spend the holiday season without his family this Christmas. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but this year is all about making sacrifices.

We’ll see the 49ers back in action next Monday night against the Bills.