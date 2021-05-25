Kyle Shanahan Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Ever since Julio Jones made it clear that he wants out of Atlanta, the All-Pro wide receiver has been linked to just about every team in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers are constantly thrown in the mix when analysts talk about Jones’ future, and fans should expect those talks to heat up after today.

When asked about the latest Jones rumors, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admit that his team is still looking to add upgrades to their roster at this point in the offseason.

“We’re always interested in improving our team,” Shanahan said. “I would never say we’re just done. It makes it harder when we’ve already given up stuff in other moves. Everything has to fit in and make sense.”

Not every team makes sense for Jones, but the 49ers certainly do. It takes two to tango, however, and the Falcons may not want to trade their superstar wideout to another NFC team.

When it comes to whether or not Jones fits in Shanahan’s system, the answer is a resounding yes. A receiving corps that features Brandon Aiyuk, Julio Jones, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel would be a nightmare for opposing teams.

In 2016, Jones had 83 receptions for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns while Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons. That team was a fourth-quarter collapse away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

