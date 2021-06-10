Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Trey Lance’s Performance So Far

Early reviews for Trey Lance’s first camp with the San Francisco 49ers are officially in, and so far, it sounds like he’s been as good as advertised.

San Francisco shocked the NFL world by selecting Lance with the third overall pick in this year’s draft. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch praised Lance’s athleticism, maturity, and knowledge.

Well, Lance had the chance to showcase those qualities during the 49ers’ OTAs and minicamp. Judging by Shanahan’s recent comments, the No. 3 overall pick didn’t disappoint.

On Wednesday, Shanahan told reporters that Lance has done a good job of handling whatever the 49ers throw at him this offseason.

“I think he did a good job just being able to throw everything at him,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports. “We got through the whole installation. To be able to do that, there’s a process of it, some days you do good, some days you do bad, but there’s a whole up and down with it that is necessary for a guy to go through.”

Shanahan never goes too high or too low with his offseason reviews, which is why he was somewhere in the middle when talking about Lance’s progression. He explained why during his press conference.

“I never say whether it was good or bad because just going through it is good even if he didn’t do that good, which I thought he did. It’s just the experience of how it affects you in camp, which means what you have to work on when you’re away and really helps you get your mind right and your body right for what is ahead of us.” Lance might not start the year under center for the 49ers, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo performs well in training camp. However, he’ll eventually get his chance to show why he was taken so high in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers begin the 2021 season on the road against the Detroit Lions.