Kyle Shanahan Reveals What Matt LaFleur Said About Aaron Rodgers

The San Fransisco 49ers landed a new quarterback over the weekend, taking rookie Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, that didn’t prevent the organization from checking to see if Aaron Rodgers was available.

San Fransisco general manager John Lynch fessed up to calling the Green Bay Packers last week prior to the start of the draft to ask about the 2020 MVP. Apparently, he wasn’t the only member of the 49ers to ask around.

Kyle Shanahan admitted that he also reached out to a member of the Packers organization: head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Yeah, the exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on him,” Shanahan told Eisen on Monday. “So, I just called [Packers coach] Matt [LaFleur] and asked him if there was anything to it, and Matt told me I’d be wasting my time if we had Lynch call, so Lynch did not call anyone the next day. But, yes, I did reach to Matt the night before and asked him, ‘Hey, man, I don’t want to wake up the next day and see that Aaron was traded for something, and I didn’t even at least look into it.’ That’s what I did with Matt. He gave me a very quick answer. . . . That worked out I guess. We were happy to get our guy, and hopefully it’ll work out for them.”

Although LaFleur might’ve shut down inquiries about Rodgers, he’s still been left to answer questions about the recent rift between the quarterback and the organization. In a media session on Monday, the Packers head coach expressed some more feelings on the situation.

“Obviously, it’s pretty disappointing, considering all the success we’ve had these past two seasons,” LaFleur said of the recent rumors about Rodgers.

The situation is far from settled in Green Bay, but it looks like the 49ers are now out of the running for the 2020 MVP. Instead, Shanahan will fully turn his focus to his new rookie quarterback.

