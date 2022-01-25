Kyle Shanahan Reveals Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite the fact he was the subject of trade rumors last offseason and the 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo has been San Francisco’s unquestioned starting quarterback this year.

The 49ers having his eventual replacement already on the roster has not affected Garoppolo’s play this season. In fact, head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks the openness the organization has had with Garoppolo in regards to his future has helped more than it has hurt.

“A ton,” Shanahan said, via NBCSports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “That is the reality we’re at. It’s been that way for a while since we made that trade and the more that we all can accept it and know it and not beat around the bush, the easier it is to go on with your jobs.

“And that’s what we’ve all done and we’ve all enjoyed each other as people, we all respect the hell of each other in our profession.”

After beating the Green Bay Packers 13-10 last Saturday, the 49ers are now in their second NFC Championship Game in three seasons. Both trips have come with Garoppolo as the starter.

Their opponent this Sunday will be the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to San Francisco’s season-ending win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium, fullback Kyle Juszczyk acknowledged to Garoppolo that this would probably be their last regular season game together.

We’ll see if Sunday will be their final playoff game as teammates, or if they’ll move on to Super Bowl LVI.