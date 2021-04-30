Kyle Shanahan Reveals His Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

It doesn’t seem like Jimmy Garoppolo will be leaving the San Francisco 49ers after all, even with the team picking Trey Lance tonight.

Lance, the No. 3 overall choice of the 2021 NFL Draft, is mega-talented and has star potential. But his immediate future is less clear, as he only started 17 games at the FCS level and only played in one last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Niners are likely to want to develop Lance before turning over the reins to him, which is essentially what head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the plan is tonight.

After not guaranteeing earlier this week that Garoppolo would even be alive on Sunday, let alone still on the San Francisco roster, Shanahan sung a different tune tonight, saying he wants Garoppolo to complete and work with Lance.

Kyle Shanahan said he’d be disappointed and stressed if Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t on the team by Sunday. He wants Jimmy on the team to compete with Trey Lance, if that’s how it developed through the offseason. They don’t want to be forced to accelerate Lance’s development. #49ers — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) April 30, 2021

More than likely, Garoppolo at least enters the season as the starter. If things are going well and he’s healthy–an admittedly big if–he’ll remain in that spot.

However, Lance is definitely going to be the Niners’ quarterback of the future. That time just isn’t here quite yet.