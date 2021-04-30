The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kyle Shanahan Reveals His Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Garoppolo after the NFC Championship Game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers is interviewed by Terry Bradshaw as he celebrates with the George Halas Trophy after winning the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It doesn’t seem like Jimmy Garoppolo will be leaving the San Francisco 49ers after all, even with the team picking Trey Lance tonight.

Lance, the No. 3 overall choice of the 2021 NFL Draft, is mega-talented and has star potential. But his immediate future is less clear, as he only started 17 games at the FCS level and only played in one last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Niners are likely to want to develop Lance before turning over the reins to him, which is essentially what head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the plan is tonight.

After not guaranteeing earlier this week that Garoppolo would even be alive on Sunday, let alone still on the San Francisco roster, Shanahan sung a different tune tonight, saying he wants Garoppolo to complete and work with Lance.

More than likely, Garoppolo at least enters the season as the starter. If things are going well and he’s healthy–an admittedly big if–he’ll remain in that spot.

However, Lance is definitely going to be the Niners’ quarterback of the future. That time just isn’t here quite yet.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.