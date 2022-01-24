Kyle Shanahan Reveals Official Diagnosis For Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers recorded one of the biggest upsets of the season on Saturday, beating the Packers to reach the NFC Championship Game. But they may have lost star left tackle Trent Williams in the process.

Williams suffered an ankle injury late in that 13-10 win over the Packers. And on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had an update on the All-Pro left tackle.

Shanahan said on Monday that Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain. He said that Williams’ status for the NFC Championship Game will hinge on how he progresses this coming week.

Williams is coming off a first-team All-Pro selection – the first of his 11-year NFL career. He’s started all but four games since joining the 49ers in 2020.

Kyle Shanahan: #49ers LT Trent Williams has ankle sprain and will have to see how he progresses during the week. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 24, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, so not having Trent Williams for the game would be a major blow to the San Francisco 49ers.

That said, the 49ers did manage to beat the Rams in Week 18 without Williams in the first place. But that was a very narrow 27-24 win in overtime that the 49ers would probably like to avoid.

With Williams in the starting lineup, the 49ers were able to beat the Rams 31-10 earlier in the season.

Will the 49ers have Trent Williams for the NFC Championship Game? Can the 49ers get the win if Williams can’t play?