Kyle Shanahan Reveals Likely Return Date For Jimmy Garoppolo

With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both nursing injuries at the moment, the San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback situation has somehow become even more complicated than it was entering this season.

Following this past Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Garoppolo is the team’s starting quarterback when healthy. Garoppolo suffered a calf injury in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

During an appearance on KNBR’s Murph & Mac show, Shanahan was asked about Garoppolo’s calf injury. Judging by his response, Shanahan seems rather pleased with Garoppolo’s recovery process.

“I mean, he’s doing good,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone. “We’ll see when we get back [after the bye week]. I think he’ll be ready to go next week when we get back. That’s the plan. I know he’s doing a lot better now than he was last week.”

Even though Shanahan is optimistic about Garoppolo’s outlook for Week 7, he’s not yet ready to say the veteran quarterback will start against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I know there was an outside chance that he was going to be able to play [this past weekend], which makes me feel pretty good going forward about Indy,” Shanahan explained. “But I’m never going to set it in stone because calves are a little bit weird. That’s what we had to go through with Kittle here over these last few weeks, and Jimmy’s isn’t the same. So, I think it will be better, but let’s hope for the best.”

The majority of San Francisco’s fan base wants to see what Lance can do as the full-time starter. However, it doesn’t sound like the 49ers are ready to make that switch just yet.

We’ll learn more about the 49ers’ quarterback situation once the team returns from its bye week.