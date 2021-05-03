Kyle Shanahan Reveals When He Knew He Was Picking Trey Lance

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were so secretive with their plan with the third-overall pick that it’s still a mystery what transpired behind the scenes that led to the selection of Trey Lance.

Leading up to last Thursday night’s first round, the belief was the 49ers were moving forward with Mac Jones. San Francisco then shocked the NFL community by taking Lance, the former North Dakota State star. It’s not like Lance wasn’t in the mix. But even insiders were stumped with what the Niners were going to do until the pick was actually made.

Shanahan’s evaluation of Lance began in January, he told Rich Eisen during Monday’s Rich Eisen Show. Once the 49ers’ 2020-21 season came to an end, Shanahan “went down to a little beach house” and spent the majority of his time watching film.

After pouring through several of Lance’s college games, he became “enamored” with the young quarterback’s abilities. Shanahan’s meeting with Lance later in the off-season sealed the deal.

The 49ers head coach “fell in love” with the top prospect. He knew San Francisco needed to trade up from No. 12 to three to get him.

“When I looked at him in January, the first time I finished with the tape, I was just, I had gone through about four games and I collected a bunch of stuff and I sent it over to John [Lynch] that night and I was just so excited and intrigued by the stuff you could do with him,” Shanahan told Eisen on Monday. “He looked the part in some many ways as a quarterback and then looking into the running element, so I was kind of just enamored with all that stuff from the get-go.”

You can watch Shanahan’s full interview with Eisen in the video below.

When did @49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan know it was going to be @treylance09 they selected with the 3rd overall pick? Were they grinding tape right up until go-time?#NFL #NFLDraft #49ers pic.twitter.com/Ykr5pMKTny — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 3, 2021

Despite Kyle Shanahan knowing he was going to take Trey Lance, he kept his plan private. In doing so, he fooled the entire sports media world, including even Adam Schefter.

The young quarterback out of North Dakota State is now the new face of the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan got his guy.