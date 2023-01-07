Kyle Shanahan Reveals When Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers congratulates Jimmy Garoppolo #10 after a one-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images) Robert Reiners/Getty Images

In Week 13, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Dolphins. The initial belief was this injury would end his season.

While there's no guarantee Garoppolo will play another snap for the 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it sound like the veteran signal-caller could return fairly soon.

When asked if Garoppolo could return around the NFC Championship Game, Shanahan responded, "That’s still the goal."

However, Garoppolo is not "out there running and stuff like that." It could take a few weeks for him to reach that point.

In late December, Garoppolo had the cast removed from his foot.

The 49ers are currently rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback. The rookie from Iowa State has over 1,100 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in the past five games.

If Purdy leads the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, then Garoppolo will most likely have to settle for being the team's backup quarterback.

Garoppolo will be a free agent this upcoming offseason.