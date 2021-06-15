Two months ago, the San Francisco 49ers selected former North Dakota standout quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The decision to draft Lance came after weeks of speculation about who the team would draft. Misinformation had fans believing Mac Jones would be the pick at No. 3.

With the team giving up so much to draft Lance, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Jimmy Garoppolo will still be the starting quarterback. According to Shanahan, that answer is yes.

“I definitely see it as Jimmy’s the starter,” Shanahan said, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. He went on to say that Lance will have every opportunity to win the job.

Here’s what he said:

“But if Trey’s ready to compete, I have no problem with it. I don’t sit there and say, ‘Hey, we’re not playing a rookie quarterback. We have to rest him the first year.’ … I don’t really make any decisions like that until I actually have an opinion on it. And that’ll take to how I see him in camp. If he comes in and he’s playing at a high level and we think he gives us the best chance to win, we wouldn’t hesitate to do that.”

For now, the 49ers have the best of both worlds. The team has a quality starting quarterback with experience in the offense and the league.

San Francisco also has a young, talented quarterback who could take over and lead the team for a decade or more.