Kyle Shanahan Sends Clear Message About Chris Simms’ Speculation

NFL analyst Chris Simms is fairly confident the San Francisco 49ers are going after Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But Kyle Shanahan let fans know during a press conference on Monday Simms has no clue what the Niners’ draft plans are.

The moment San Francisco acquired the third-overall pick from the Miami Dolphins last week, Simms immediately thought of Jones, the former Alabama quarterback.

“49ers-Dolphins…Kyle Shanahan trying to control his own fate. You trade up to 3 for a QB who is NFL-ready right now, not a project. And to me that says Mac Jones,” Simms tweeted last last Friday. 49ers-Dolphins…Kyle Shanahan trying to control his own fate. You trade up to 3 for a QB who is NFL-ready right now, not a project. And to me that says Mac Jones. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 26, 2021 Given Simms’ connections to Shanahan, his tweet sent the NFL world into a frenzy. Jones is a great prospect, but both Justin Fields and Trey Lance are rated much higher, according to most NFL scouts. Niners fans may not have to worry, though.

During a press conference on Monday, Shanahan made it clear Simms doesn’t have any clue as to what the Niners’ plans are with the No. 3 overall pick.

"Chris talks about everything, which is why I haven't talked to him in a couple years." Kyle Shanahan making it pretty clear that Chris Simms doesn't know what the #49ers are doing at third overall. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) March 29, 2021

This seems to suggest Mac Jones won’t be the third-overall pick. We’ll see.

Justin Fields or Trey Lance make a bit more sense at No. 3. Fields is a bit more pro-ready, while Lance may have a bit more upside. Either would be a good fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense, which seems to work well with almost any quarterback these days. Shanahan has made the most with quarterbacks like Robert Griffin III, Matt Ryan and now Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jones does make a lot of sense in regards to the quarterbacks Shanahan prefers to work with. But it’s unlikely the Niners traded all the way up to three for the former Alabama star, seeing that he’s projected in the 8-12 range, according to most major mock drafts.