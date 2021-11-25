Kyle Shanahan Sends Clear Message About Trey Lance’s Future

The San Francisco 49ers were willing to part ways with multiple first-round picks this year just so they can select Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. And yet, the North Dakota State product has only started in one game this season.

Since the 49ers already have a capable quarterback on their roster in Jimmy Garoppolo, they’ve allowed Lance to sit on the sideline and learn Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Even though Lance hasn’t been able to showcase his skillset this season, the 49ers still have a ton of confidence in him.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Shanahan confirmed that Lance is the 49ers’ quarterback of the future. That being said, he didn’t reveal when he’ll officially make a change at quarterback.

“I think we’ve made it pretty clear that Trey’s our guy of the future, whenever that will happen. But it’s also nothing against Jimmy that we [drafted] him,” Shanahan said, via 49ers WebZone. “We believe Trey will be our guy of the future, and like I said, I think it will be really hard, if Jimmy’s on it, for [Lance] to beat him out right away. So, it’s kind of going like that right now, and I’m not thinking much past that.”

"There's a chance for anything but I think we've made it clear that Trey is our guy of the future." Kyle Shanahan on whether Jimmy Garoppolo may still be on the #49ers in 2022. pic.twitter.com/8icfUraaMo — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) November 24, 2021

Eventually, the 49ers will have to name Lance the starter. For now, Garoppolo is doing a fine job of running the first-team offense.

Garoppolo has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Lance, meanwhile, has 354 passing yards, 137 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in limited action.