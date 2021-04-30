Kyle Shanahan Sends Clear Message About Jimmy Garoppolo After Draft

Even though the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third pick on Thursday night, the coaching staff might not be ready to end the Jimmy Garoppolo era.

Following the first round of the draft, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan sat down with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt to discuss the team’s quarterback situation for the 2021 season.

Shanahan is obviously very intrigued by Lance’s potential and overall makeup, but the starting job is currently Garoppolo’s to lose.

“It’s going to be very hard for a rookie to come in and beat Jimmy Garoppolo out. He’s a very good player,” Shanahan said. “That’s why I like the situation that we are in. Now, we’ll see where Trey’s at. We’ll see how he does at OTAs. I love that we’re getting those. I love that he’s going to be here tomorrow. But Jimmy’s our quarterback right now.”

Despite those remarks from Shanahan, he admit that he’ll let the situation play itself out. If Lance impresses the coaching staff during training camp, he’ll have a shot to compete for the job.

“I want this kid to be brought along. I want to see how he does. And if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition. I’d be excited about that, if he showed he was ready for it and stuff.”

The 49ers shouldn’t be pressured into starting Lance over Garoppolo this fall. We all saw how things worked for the Kansas City Chiefs when they started Alex Smith and then eventually handed over the keys to Patrick Mahomes a year later.