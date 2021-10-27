Kyle Shanahan Shares Significant 49ers Injury News

This season has already been very tough on the San Francisco 49ers, and unfortunately for head coach Kyle Shanahan, the hits just keep on coming.

Shanahan just announced that second-year defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is in Los Angeles this Wednesday to get his knee injury examined. The team fears that he might need season-ending surgery on his knee.

Kinlaw was selected by the 49ers with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was expected to replace DeForest Buckner in the middle of the 49ers’ defensive line, but so far he hasn’t been nearly as effective.

In 18 NFL games, Kinlaw has 41 total tackles, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Kyle Shanahan: DT Javon Kinlaw is in Los Angeles getting his knee examined and season-ending surgery is a possibility. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) October 27, 2021

Kinlaw has missed the past two games for the 49ers due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, there’s a legitimate chance he won’t see the field for San Francisco until 2022.

Though it’s still early in Kinlaw’s career, former 49ers safety Donte Whitner believes the bust label might have to be placed on the South Carolina product.

“You hate to say this, but he was replaced, Kinlaw might be a bust, and let’s call it like it is,” Whitner said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You can’t get on the field, you’re often injured, there’s no production from you. If you put DeForest Buckner back on this team, how well does this front four right now perform?”

Hopefully, Kinlaw can bounce back from this knee injury and reach his full potential in San Francisco.