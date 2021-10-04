Kyle Shanahan Shares Encouraging Update On Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo sounded grim when talking about his calf injury after Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback said that he thought he would be out at least a few weeks and hoped that there wasn’t more serious damage done.

Less than 24 hours later, Garoppolo’s prognosis has apparently improved significantly and he might even be on track to be on the field for his team’s next game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that his starting quarterback still “has a chance” to play in this upcoming weekend’s match-up with the Arizona Cardinals. He revealed that Garoppolo’s outlook was much better this afternoon than it was after the game on Sunday, but that the 29-year-old is still in a “lot of pain.”

“It wasn’t as bad as we thought it might have been. Today he’s in a lot of pain and still sore. Wednesday if it’s getter better, he has a good chance,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman.

Jimmy Garoppolo "has a chance" to play for #49ers Sunday at Arizona.

Shanahan: "It wasn’t as bad as we thought it might have been. Today he’s in a lot of pain and still sore. Wednesday if it’s getter better, he has a good chance." — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 4, 2021

Shanhan’s latest report on Garoppolo is encouraging for the 49ers to hear. Even if he’s unable to suit up for this weekend’s tough match-up with the Cardinals, he should at least be back soon, which is a major improvement from the quarterback’s own assessment in his postgame press conference

When Garoppolo left Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, highly-touted rookie Trey Lance came in and played fairly well. He went 9-for-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 41 rushing yards on seven carries.

Lance would be in line to get the start if Garoppolo is unable to go this week, which would give him a major opportunity to impress the leadership in San Francisco.

The 49ers will be tested next Sunday regardless of who lines up at quarterback as they take on the undefeated Cardinals.