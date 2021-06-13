Kyle Shanahan Shares Encouraging Update On Nick Bosa

The season-ending ACL tear Nick Bosa suffered in Week 2 of the NFL season has kept him off the field for nine months now. But San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had an encouraging update on his condition heading into training camp.

Speaking to the media this past week, Shanahan said that Bosa has looked good in the work they’ve given him. He acknowledged that Bosa still hasn’t done much but is on track to play this season.

“Yeah, I mean, he can’t take part in much because he’s still rehabbing,” Shanahan said. “But he’s been here all week, and he’s been good. But he came for a shorter visit than expected. He thought he was going to come for two weeks, but I didn’t let him know until I let the whole team know we weren’t doing minicamp.”

Nick Bosa was coming off a superb rookie season from 2019 when he suffered his injury. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 QB hits and two fumble recoveries as a rookie, earning Pro Bowl and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for his efforts.

But Bosa’s injury in Week 2 was one of many the 49ers suffered that completely hindered them the rest of the way. Even with Bosa gone though, the 49ers defense remained stout, and kept them in more games than they probably would have won otherwise.

The 49ers would finish 7-9, and traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take rookie Trey Lance No. 3 overall.

Bosa’s return to full form would undoubtedly be a boost to that defense, and might help them overcome some of the rookie growing pains that Lance might suffer through.

Will Nick Bosa be back in Pro Bowl form this coming year?