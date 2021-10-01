Kyle Shanahan Shares Friday Injury Update On TE George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s status for Week 4 is currently up in the air. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, there’s some serious concern about him sitting out Sunday’s showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle, who had seven receptions for 92 yards last Sunday, has been dealing with a calf injury this week.

While on KNBR Radio this Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Kittle’s availability for Sunday. The latest update on the All-Pro tight end wasn’t exactly encouraging.

Shanahan said that he’s hopeful Kittle will play this weekend, but he can’t guarantee that Kittle will suit up. However, Shanahan did mention that Kittle could play even without practicing this week.

49ers general manager John Lynch also commented on Kittle’s injury this Friday. He knows that San Francisco’s offense is at its best when Kittle is on the field.

“With George, you guys see it, I think we all see it; he pours so much into each and every play, and he plays a lot,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I think the combination of that, at times, he sells out. He’s got a calf that’s a little tight, and he’s working through that. But George usually rings the bell and shows up, and you can’t take that for granted. We’re hopeful that we have him, and we certainly need him. He’s a tremendous player, as we saw the other night and have seen so many times.”

The 49ers will release a game designation for Kittle later today. He’ll most likely be listed as either doubtful or questionable.