Kyle Shanahan Shares Honest Admission On Cardinals Loss

The San Francisco 49ers looked like a completely different football team from last week during Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jimmy Garappolo played a clean game, the rushing attack was firing on all cylinders and the defense stepped up to slow down Matthew Stafford in a 31-10 victory.

The performance was quite the departure from the Niners’ Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco struggled in just about every facet of the game and lost badly to backup Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy.

Although the 49ers would surely like to have that particular loss back, Kyle Shanahan revealed that the disappointing showing lit a fire under his team before meeting up with the Rams.

The Niners head coach explained that his players took the Week 9 debacle, as well as other aspects of the season, personally before welcoming Los Angeles to town on Monday. That built up frustration came out in the win against the Rams.

“We were very embarrassed about last week in every aspect,” Shanahan said, via KNBR’s Jake Hutchinson.

The 49ers only improved to 4-5 with the win, but based on the current NFC standings, Shanahan still has an opportunity to get his team into the postseason. The playoffs are a long way away, but Monday’s performance will be a huge confidence boost moving forward.

Over the next few weeks, the Niners will have multiple opportunities to prove that they belong in the postseason discussion. They’ll face the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming weekend before taking on a pair of NFC competitors in the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks.

If Shanahan can lead his team to a 2-1 record or even a 3-0 mark through that stretch, the outlook for the 49ers will be much brighter.