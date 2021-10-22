Kyle Shanahan Shares Honest Expectation For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have had to play a bit of musical chairs at the quarterback position this season, and mostly due to injuries.

Kyle Shanahan has long said Jimmy Garoppolo is his starting quarterback, and Trey Lance has done nothing to change his mind so far this season. But Garoppolo’s injury-ridden start to the 2021-22 campaign opened the door for the No. 3 overall pick to make his first NFL start in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The good news is that Lance displayed plenty of potential in his first-ever NFL start. The bad news is that he suffered a left knee sprain late in the game and will miss a couple of weeks a result. So where do things stand with Garoppolo?

Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that he expects his veteran quarterback to play against the Colts this Sunday.

“He’s getting better each day,” coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday, via 49erswebzone.com. “I mean, there shouldn’t be any problem with him by Sunday at all. Any time you’re coming off the calf injury like that, it takes a little time to get that soreness out, so you’ll see it on some throws here and there. But each day it gets much better, and I think he’ll be feeling 100 percent by Sunday.”

At this point in time, Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers a better chance than Trey Lance at winning football games.

Garoppolo is fully capable of running Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Don’t forget it was just two years ago he helped the 49ers win the NFC.

It sounds like Jimmy G will make his return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.