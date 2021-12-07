Kyle Shanahan Shares Important 49ers Injury News

Two of the San Francisco 49ers’ best players–linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Deebo Samuel–missed last weekend’s game against Seattle due to injuries.

Warner is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. Samuel injured his groin in the same game.

On Monday, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan offered updates on both players, indicating that Warner is further along than Samuel at this point.

“It’s still early on Monday,” Shanahan said. “I think Fred was closer than Deebo was last week. So, I expect to get Fred back in practice this Wednesday. Deebo, we’ll go day-to-day hoping to get him back this week, but it’s still too early to tell.”

Getting either player back for a pivotal road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals would be a huge boost for a 6-6 49ers team that is in the thick of the NFC Wild Card hunt. Last week was actually the first game Warner has missed in the NFL; he had previously started all 59 contests dating back to Week 1 of the 2018 season.

As for Samuel, injuries wrecked his 2020 season, but he’s bounced back with a vengeance in 2021. Through 11 games, the versatile wideout has caught 56 passes for 1,006 yards and five touchdowns while also carrying the ball 25 times for 203 yards and five scores.

San Francisco and Cincinnati will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.