Kyle Shanahan Shares Promising Trent Williams News

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams is dealing with an ankle injury this week that could, in theory, keep him off the field for the NFC Championship Game. However, the All-Pro doesn’t plan on sitting this game out.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Williams’ status for this Sunday.

Shanahan told reporters that Williams plans on playing. Things could obviously change in the future, but Shanahan is confident that his star left tackle will be ready to go.

“In Trent’s mind, there’s no way he’s not playing,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn’t let him. So, hopefully, we’ll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he’s playing, and so do I.”

Williams isn’t scheduled to practice this Wednesday. He’ll most likely undergo treatment on his ankle injury.

Running back Elijah Mitchell and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are also dealing with injuries this week. They’re currently expected to play on Sunday, though.

Kickoff for the NFC Championship Game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.