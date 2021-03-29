Kyle Shanahan Shares Update On Team’s Justin Fields Interest

Despite trading up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers made the eyebrow-raising decision to send their top brass to see Mac Jones’ Pro Day instead of Justin Fields‘. That has led to speculation that the 49ers are not interested in drafting Fields.

But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to let people know that they still want to see what Fields has to offer. Speaking to the media on Monday, Shanahan revealed that the 49ers have been in touch with Fields’ reps and intend to watch him at another Pro Day before the draft.

The 49ers traded several high draft picks to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the NFL Draft. But the reports on who they might take with that No. 3 pick are conflicting.

Trevor Lawrence is universally expected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 1 overall. Zach Wilson will likely go No. 2, either to the New York Jets or to whoever trades with them. That leaves Fields, Jones and NDSU’s Trey Lance as the realistic candidates for the 49ers at No. 3 overall.

Kyle Shanahan says the 49ers have been in touch with Justin Fields’ agent and they will get another pro day with him before the draft. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) March 29, 2021

In two years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Justin Fields had 67 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Fields was a two-time Big Ten champion and led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff twice.

Additionally, Fields finished third and seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The only real blemishes on his record are a pair of multi-interception games against Indiana and Northwestern. Others have been critical of mechanics. Both factors are likely reasons why he isn’t considered a top-two prospect.

At the very least, he’ll get his chance to show the 49ers why they should draft him.

Will Justin Fields go to the 49ers?