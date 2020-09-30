The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Shoots Down 1 Question About Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t missed a beat without Jimmy Garoppolo, but that doesn’t mean they are looking to replace him.

Garoppolo went down in the middle of Week 2 with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Nick Mullens, who helped cap off an easy win over the lowly New York Jets.

With Garoppolo sitting out last week, Mullens looked like Joe Montana against the hapless New York Giants, throwing for 343 yards and one touchdown. The onetime undrafted free agent might start again this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan squashed any possibility of Mullens permanently seizing hold of the starting job. This is still Jimmy G’s team.

Amazingly, Mullens’ first nine career starts–he started eight games in 2018–have been historically good, by statistical standards.

He and Patrick Mahomes are the only QBs in NFL history to throw for 2,600 yards and 14 touchdowns in their first nine starting assignments.

Of course, Mullens has played against the two worst teams in the NFL thus far this season. Sunday’s opponent, the Eagles, aren’t much better.

If he has to play against stiffer competition, it will be interesting to see how he’ll hold up.


