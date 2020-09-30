Kyle Shanahan Shoots Down 1 Question About Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t missed a beat without Jimmy Garoppolo, but that doesn’t mean they are looking to replace him.

Garoppolo went down in the middle of Week 2 with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Nick Mullens, who helped cap off an easy win over the lowly New York Jets.

With Garoppolo sitting out last week, Mullens looked like Joe Montana against the hapless New York Giants, throwing for 343 yards and one touchdown. The onetime undrafted free agent might start again this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan squashed any possibility of Mullens permanently seizing hold of the starting job. This is still Jimmy G’s team.

Can Nick Mullens win the starting job while Jimmy Garoppolo is out? Kyle Shanahan: “No. That scenario doesn’t exist." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 30, 2020

Amazingly, Mullens’ first nine career starts–he started eight games in 2018–have been historically good, by statistical standards.

He and Patrick Mahomes are the only QBs in NFL history to throw for 2,600 yards and 14 touchdowns in their first nine starting assignments.

Only 2 QB in NFL history have thrown for 2,600 Pass Yards and 14 TD in their first 9 career starts: – Patrick Mahomes

– NICK MULLENS pic.twitter.com/AZa72TvfHX — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 30, 2020

Of course, Mullens has played against the two worst teams in the NFL thus far this season. Sunday’s opponent, the Eagles, aren’t much better.

If he has to play against stiffer competition, it will be interesting to see how he’ll hold up.